Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

PTRS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.10. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

