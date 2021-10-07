Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20.

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00.

HCAT traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 386,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,581. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.