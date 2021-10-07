Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.84. 23,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

