Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $517.42

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $517.42 and last traded at $514.99, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $507.49.
PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.00.
The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,675. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
