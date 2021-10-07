Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $517.42

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $517.42 and last traded at $514.99, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $507.49.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.00.

The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,675. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

