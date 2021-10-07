PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 6.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.52. 204,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

