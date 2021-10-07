PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $6,233,784.00 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.64 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.