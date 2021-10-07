Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $17.60. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 36,032 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

