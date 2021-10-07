Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 7,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

