Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,907 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,907 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

