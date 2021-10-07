Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,068 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agrify were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

AGFY opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. Agrify Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

