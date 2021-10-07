Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Masco stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

