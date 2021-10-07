Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

