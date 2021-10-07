Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 786 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

