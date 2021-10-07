Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

