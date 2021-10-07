Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,238,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,361,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.