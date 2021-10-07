Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €229.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €229.00 ($269.41) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €195.20 ($229.65) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €185.53 and its 200 day moving average is €178.91.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

