Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,787 shares of company stock valued at $274,345. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

