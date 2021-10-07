Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,696 shares.The stock last traded at $17.73 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $23,811,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.