Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of PM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

