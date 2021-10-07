PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PCK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,567. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

