PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years.

PCQ stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

