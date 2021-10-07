PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.