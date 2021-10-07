PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 807,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $29.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.