PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 807,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.