PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.85

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.85 and last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 1163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 846,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,952 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,216.6% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 802,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,816,000 after acquiring an additional 778,622 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after acquiring an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 113.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 226,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,368 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

