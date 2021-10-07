PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.37 and last traded at $113.44. 16,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 135.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.