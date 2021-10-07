PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

