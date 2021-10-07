Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

