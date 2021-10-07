Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $95.74. 2,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,457. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

