Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of MESA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,286. The company has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

