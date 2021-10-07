Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.