Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 136 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. dropped their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

