Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 825 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Altus Midstream comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of Altus Midstream worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,408. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 3.74.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.