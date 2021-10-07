Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

