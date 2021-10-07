PirateCash Hits Market Capitalization of $662,078.10 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $662,078.10 and $1,460.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,369,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

