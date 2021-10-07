Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 2,541,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PLLIF stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

