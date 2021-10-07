Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0005

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $45,932.03 and $316.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.