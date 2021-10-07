Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.97

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 30871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

