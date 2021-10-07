Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,367,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,953,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.