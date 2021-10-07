Poseidon Network Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $32.07 million and $154,520.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002358 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00048331 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.