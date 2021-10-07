PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,369.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.96 million and $9,369.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,657.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.12 or 0.06655448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00332757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.02 or 0.01151792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00101518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.09 or 0.00516405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.00352448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.00332999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005405 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,849,661 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.