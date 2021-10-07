Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $358.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.15 million. Premier reported sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

PINC stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

