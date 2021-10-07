Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 101,022 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 838.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $198,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

