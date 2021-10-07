Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PGZ stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.