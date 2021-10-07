Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PGZ stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,344,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

