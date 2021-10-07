Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,816 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.40. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

