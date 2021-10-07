Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

