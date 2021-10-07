Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

