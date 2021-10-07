Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000.

Shares of VALQ stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

