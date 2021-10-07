Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $152.81 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.