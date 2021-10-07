Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Royal Gold by 742.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Royal Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

